Covenant (COVN) One Day Volume Hits $153,466.33

Covenant (COVN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Covenant has a market cap of $79.91 million and approximately $153,466.33 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00005697 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00438862 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01044629 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,643.44 or 0.30990253 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

