Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 7,200 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 7,200 ($87.72) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.66) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,310 ($64.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,823.85 ($70.95).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

LON RIO traded up GBX 84 ($1.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,211 ($75.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,190. The firm has a market cap of £100.67 billion and a PE ratio of 696.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,587.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,092.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.87), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($336,920.61).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

