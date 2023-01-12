Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 75,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 687,553 shares.The stock last traded at $27.61 and had previously closed at $28.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.52 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,048.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

