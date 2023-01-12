Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWEGF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Crew Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,649. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

