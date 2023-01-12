Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Down 3.4%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.10. 8,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 358,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $855.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $58,518.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,119.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 12,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

