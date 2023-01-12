Critical Analysis: Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) versus Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $58.74 million 3.28 $10.07 million $4.04 8.95 Old National Bancorp $852.87 million 6.43 $277.54 million $1.06 17.66

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

30.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Virginia National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 31.97% 14.79% 1.14% Old National Bancorp 19.71% 10.06% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Virginia National Bankshares and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.86%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Virginia National Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services, as well as merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated sixteen full-service banking facilities in the cities of Charlottesville, Manassas, Richmond, and Winchester, as well as the counties of Albemarle, Fauquier, and Prince William. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

