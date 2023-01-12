CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.18% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.11.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.97 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,235.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,610,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.