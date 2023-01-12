CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CSX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after buying an additional 2,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 64,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,415. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.48.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

