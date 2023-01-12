CTS (NYSE:CTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.23

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 516.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CTS in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

