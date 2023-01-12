CUBE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.44 Million (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One CUBE token can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CUBE has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. CUBE has a total market cap of $34.44 million and $375.06 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00438939 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,837.63 or 0.31003106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.88 or 0.01003124 BTC.

About CUBE

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.