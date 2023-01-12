Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 59,400 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 236,481 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.