Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,819 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Upstart worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 527.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 128,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,426. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.32. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,093 shares of company stock worth $523,524. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.