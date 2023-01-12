Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE DY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.06. 1,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,183. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $122.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

