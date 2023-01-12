Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,690 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,598 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,536,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,275,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,134,000.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.27. 29,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.05. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,643.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,050 shares of company stock worth $4,545,066 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.