Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 123.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,537 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,710 shares of company stock worth $7,881,628 in the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.98. 2,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.