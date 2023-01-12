Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 90,690 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,690 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.50. 4,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,465. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.75.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

