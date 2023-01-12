Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 1.8% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cummins by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cummins by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $251.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

