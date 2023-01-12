cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Cap of $63.05 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $63.05 million and $12,922.26 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $6,305.08 or 0.33579925 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00443945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,823.89 or 0.31356720 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00994192 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

