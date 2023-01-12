CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.7% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

