CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.