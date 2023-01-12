CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.70-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.65-$8.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.53.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,626,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,843,000 after acquiring an additional 107,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. National Pension Service grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,098,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,487,000 after purchasing an additional 56,965 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,103,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.