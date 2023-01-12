CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62. CVS Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.65-$8.65 EPS.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25. CVS Health has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,098,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,487,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 90,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

