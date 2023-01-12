D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.46.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

