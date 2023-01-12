D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,834. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

