D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.
DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:DHI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,834. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
