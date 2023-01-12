DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ichor in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Get Ichor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Ichor Price Performance

ICHR stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.61. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $827.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.98 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,654,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 381,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ichor by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,227,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 172,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ichor by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ichor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.