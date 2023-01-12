DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultra Clean’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $635.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.00 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.40%.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,422,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 347,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

