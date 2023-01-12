Dai Trading 0% Lower This Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005308 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $224.31 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00433538 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,827.33 or 0.30621655 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.00930474 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,795,288,083 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.