Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($53.76) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BN stock traded up €0.28 ($0.30) during trading on Thursday, reaching €49.78 ($53.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,186,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.94. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a one year high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

