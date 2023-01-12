DataHighway Price Hits $2.72 on Top Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00014902 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $87.09 million and approximately $99,018.75 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,014,601 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.67710065 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $82,558.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

