Decentralized Social (DESO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $85.01 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $85.01 million and approximately $476,090.66 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $8.07 or 0.00044306 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

