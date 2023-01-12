Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Upgraded to Buy by Panmure Gordon

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DCHPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,700 ($69.44) to GBX 4,600 ($56.04) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($51.17) to GBX 4,000 ($48.73) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,300.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

