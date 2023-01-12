Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.56

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 1334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after buying an additional 670,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after buying an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after buying an additional 402,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after buying an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

