DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,517.77

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1,517.77 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00107492 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00198938 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00063590 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00033032 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000359 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,886,820 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

