Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Trading Down 4.4%

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. 31,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

