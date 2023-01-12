Delta Air Lines (DAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, January 13th.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.09 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

