Dero Price Tops $4.07 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 3% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $53.65 million and $180,882.07 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00022482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,084.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00459059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00914724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00110673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00627991 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00225285 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,194,824 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

