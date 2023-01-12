Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) to Sell

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 575.00 to 500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $597.50.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

ROYUF opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. Royal Unibrew A/S has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $66.60.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

