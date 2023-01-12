DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.92. 31,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 195.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

