dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $168.12 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. dForce USD has a market cap of $168.12 million and approximately $2,551.13 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00005542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00464051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00033530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018882 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000883 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00019060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99891768 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,292.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.