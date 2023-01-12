Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,750 ($33.50) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($61.04) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.26) price target on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.12) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,088 ($49.81).

Diageo Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded down GBX 45 ($0.55) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,623.50 ($44.15). 1,466,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,588. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,067 ($49.55). The company has a market cap of £82.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,588.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,696.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,719.14.

Insider Transactions at Diageo

About Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,734 ($45.49) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,099.27). Insiders purchased 679 shares of company stock worth $2,485,340 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

