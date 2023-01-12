Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 1.9%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$14.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.
