Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,596.96

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,596.96 ($31.64) and traded as high as GBX 2,872 ($34.99). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,840 ($34.60), with a volume of 127,687 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.85) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.19) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.08) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.85) to GBX 2,700 ($32.89) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,908.33 ($35.43).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,797.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,598.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3,757.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($34.11), for a total transaction of £1,124,956 ($1,370,560.43).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

