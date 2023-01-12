Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading 1.6% Higher

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.75. 150,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 323,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter.

