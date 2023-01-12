Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 719,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 29,454,934 shares.The stock last traded at $30.92 and had previously closed at $29.71.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $327,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

