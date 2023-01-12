Dogelon Mars One Day Volume Reaches $3.30 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $165.63 million and $3.30 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,726,899,065,345 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

