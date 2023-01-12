Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Investment analysts at Desjardins began coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DRETF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.69.

DRETF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

