Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Trading Down 7.4%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 201,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 380,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market cap of C$106.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

