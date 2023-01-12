Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,188. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.45 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $194,431,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $194,431,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,826,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,298 shares of company stock worth $12,560,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

