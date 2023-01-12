DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $290.20

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.20 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 352 ($4.29). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 345.60 ($4.21), with a volume of 4,720,876 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.06) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.73) to GBX 350 ($4.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

DS Smith Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1,269.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 316.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

DS Smith Cuts Dividend

About DS Smith

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Further Reading

