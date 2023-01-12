Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.44

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $14.05. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 41,583 shares.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

