Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.44

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $14.05. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 41,583 shares.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
